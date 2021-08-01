Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Former undefeated UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov weighed in on the Tyson Fury-Anthony Joshua debate earlier this week.

Speaking to ES News, he shared his opinion on the two heavyweights while also praising Oleksandr Usyk as one of the best fighters in the blue-ribbon division.

The interview came ahead of Fury’s forthcoming bout against Deontay Wilder in October and Joshua’s September showdown against Oleksandr Usyk.

Depending on the outcome of those two fights, a blockbuster undisputed heavyweight title bout between the pair that’s already being dubbed the “Battle of Britain” may not be far off.

But Khabib, who retired from fighting after defeating Justin Gaethje in his last fight back in October 2020 at UFC 254, believes that if the pair do end up going head-to-head, there will only be one winner.

"Right now? I truly believe Tyson Fury is the best,” he told ES News. "Heavyweight and undefeated and he beat everybody.

“Like very close, like Canelo [Alvarez], [Oleksandr] Usyk, [Terence] Crawford, like all these guys very close.

"Like, just my opinion, like top, like Tyson Fury right now."

Fury returned to the summit of the sport last February with a sensational seventh-round victory over Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas. His fight with Wilder was due to take place in Las Vegas earlier this month but was delayed after the Bronze Bomber was diagnosed with Covid-19.

Earlier this week, promoter Bob Arum warned Fury that he is facing a "loaded gun" in Wilder, who he believes can destroy the British star's blockbuster plans with a single punch.

Speaking to SkySports, Fury's US promoter said: "Fury is the better fighter, he proved that in the first fight which was called a draw. He certainly proved it in the second fight.

"However, if you're in with someone like Wilder? You're in with someone who has a loaded gun. If he fires that gun and connects, watch out! I don't think there is any heavyweight in boxing who has the one-punch firepower that Wilder has.

"But who is the better fighter? Clearly Tyson. Who is more skilful? Clearly Tyson. Who has the harder punch? Clearly Wilder.”

Arum went on to say that an undisputed world heavyweight title clash between Fury and Joshua is 'an easy fight to make' in 2022.

Earlier this week, Joshua revealed that he would be willing to settle his rivalry with Fury without any world titles on the line on Gary Neville's The Overlap YouTube channel.

News Now - Sport News