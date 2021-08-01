Xbox Game Pass: Best FPS games August 2021
Xbox Game Pass is one of the best monthly subscription services in gaming, but if you don't know where to start with FPS titles on service, we're here to help.
Xbox Game Pass has a wealth of content across some of the biggest publishers in console gaming, with EA Play, Ubisoft, Microsoft and more offering content for the less than £12 a month subscription.
Here's our list of the best FPS games to play on Xbox Game Pass in August 2021:
Battlefield 1
With four colossal expansions, Battlefield 1 Revolution brings untold chapters of World War 1 to Battlefield, including Premium Pass and access to all premium content.
- Game Length (approx): 8 Hours
- Developer: DICE
- X|S Enhanced: No
- File Size: 74 GB
Deep Rock Galactic
Deep Rock Galactic is a co-op-first FPS for Steam and Xbox featuring badass space Dwarves, 100% destructible environments, procedurally-generated caves, and endless hordes of alien monsters.
- Game Length (approx): N/A
- Developer: Ghost Ship Games
- X|S Enhanced: No
- File Size: 2 GB
Destiny 2
- Game Length (approx): N/A
- Developer: Bungie
- X|S Enhanced: Yes
- File Size: 82 GB
Doom (2016)
- Game Length (approx): 15 Hours
- Developer: id Software
- X|S Enhanced: No
- File Size: 60 GB
Halo: The Master Chief Collection
- Game Length (approx): Flipping ages, there's like six games in this collection!
- Developer: 343 Industries
- X|S Enhanced: Yes
- File Size: 133 GB
Prey
- Game Length (approx): 25 Hours
- Developer: Arkane Studios
- X|S Enhanced: No
- File Size: 37 GB
Rainbow Six Siege
- Game Length (approx): N/A
- Developer: Ubisoft
- X|S Enhanced: No
- File Size: 49 GB
Titanfall 2
- Game Length (approx): 7 Hours
- Developer: Respawn Entertainment
- X|S Enhanced: No
- File Size: 68 GB
Wolfenstein: The New Order
- Game Length (approx): 20 Hours
- Developer: MachineGames
- X|S Enhanced: No
- File Size: 44 GB
Honourable Mentions
- Battlefield Bad Company 2 (Xbox 360)
- BLACK (Xbox)
- Crysis 3 (Xbox 360)
- DOOM Eternal
- Fallout 3
- Halo 5: Guardians
- Medal of Honor Airbourne
- Rage 2
- Titanfall
