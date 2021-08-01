Xbox Game Pass: Best FPS games August 2021

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Xbox Game Pass is one of the best monthly subscription services in gaming, but if you don't know where to start with FPS titles on service, we're here to help.

Xbox Game Pass has a wealth of content across some of the biggest publishers in console gaming, with EA Play, Ubisoft, Microsoft and more offering content for the less than £12 a month subscription.

Here's our list of the best FPS games to play on Xbox Game Pass in August 2021:

Battlefield 1

With four colossal expansions, Battlefield 1 Revolution brings untold chapters of World War 1 to Battlefield, including Premium Pass and access to all premium content.

Game Length (approx): 8 Hours

Developer: DICE

X|S Enhanced: No

File Size: 74 GB

Deep Rock Galactic

Deep Rock Galactic is a co-op-first FPS for Steam and Xbox featuring badass space Dwarves, 100% destructible environments, procedurally-generated caves, and endless hordes of alien monsters.

Game Length (approx): N/A

Developer: Ghost Ship Games

X|S Enhanced: No

File Size: 2 GB

Destiny 2

Game Length (approx): N/A

Developer: Bungie

X|S Enhanced: Yes

File Size: 82 GB

Doom (2016)

Game Length (approx): 15 Hours

Developer: id Software

X|S Enhanced: No

File Size: 60 GB

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Game Length (approx): Flipping ages, there's like six games in this collection!

Developer: 343 Industries

X|S Enhanced: Yes

File Size: 133 GB

Prey

Game Length (approx): 25 Hours

Developer: Arkane Studios

X|S Enhanced: No

File Size: 37 GB

Rainbow Six Siege

Game Length (approx): N/A

Developer: Ubisoft

X|S Enhanced: No

File Size: 49 GB

Titanfall 2

Game Length (approx): 7 Hours

Developer: Respawn Entertainment

X|S Enhanced: No

File Size: 68 GB

Wolfenstein: The New Order

Game Length (approx): 20 Hours

Developer: MachineGames

X|S Enhanced: No

File Size: 44 GB

Honourable Mentions

Battlefield Bad Company 2 (Xbox 360)

BLACK (Xbox)

Crysis 3 (Xbox 360)

DOOM Eternal

Fallout 3

Halo 5: Guardians

Medal of Honor Airbourne

Rage 2

Titanfall

