The first lap of the Hungarian Grand Prix saw the Bristol chaos, and raised it.

After Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen were involved in an immensely controversial coming together at Silverstone, there was mass pile up on the first lap in Hungary.

On a rain-soaked Hungaroring, the opening few exchanges were always going to be hairy and, unsurprisingly, there was contact early on.

The greasy track made for frightfully difficult conditions, especially after the drivers had done all their qualifying and practice sessions in glorious sunshine on a bone dry track.

Ultimately, it is proving difficult to actually pinpoint what caused the crash, but Valterri Bottas is believed to be the source.

In amongst the close quarter action on the opening corner, Bottas rear-ended the car in front of him, resulting in all sorts of contact that has seen Sergio Perez, Lance Stroll, Charles Leclerc and Bottas himself crash out of the race.

Lando Norris was also taken off the track but survived but the most significant news is that championship competitor Verstappen, who was also caught up in the chaos, lost a glut of places and found himself way down in 13th.

It opens the door for Hamilton to make a massive statement in the title race especially after he hauled Verstappen back in after the result in the UK.

At the time of writing, the race was still under red-flag conditions with a restart expected imminently.

More to follow...

This is a breaking news article that is currently being updated. More details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest information.

