Arsenal: Freya Jupp stars as the Gunners defeat Chelsea at the Emirates

The 17-year-old Freya Jupp starred for Arsenal as they beat Chelsea 2-1 in a pre-season friendly at the Emirates.

Two Women’s Super League heavyweights met at the Emirates today as preparations for the new season ramps up. Reigning WSL champions Chelsea travelled to North London to take on the Gunners.

Both teams were depleted due to the ongoing women’s football tournament at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Games. Arsenal were missing star striker Vivianne Miedema and midfield maestro, while Chelsea were unable to field attacking duo Fran Kirby and Sam Kerr.

Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall and Chelsea head coach Emma Hayes were also absent from the sidelines, with the former still in quarantine after arriving from Sweden and the latter feeling unwell.

With so many key names absent, the two teams took the opportunity to play a number of new signings and emerging stars.

Did Arsenal or Chelsea come out on top?

Arsenal were the dominant team in the first half. Katie McCabe eventually capitalised on this in the 27th minute, slotting home a cut-back from new signing Frida Maanum. The two sides went in at half-time with the Gunners 1-0 up.

The home team looked comfortable as the second half began, but they were soon knocked by a serious injury to Jordan Nobbs. The midfielder had to be stretchered off after a crunching tackle from Chelsea’s Erin Cuthbert. She was replaced by youngster Halle Houssein.

Houssein was soon joined on the pitch by her fellow Academy players when both teams made wholesale changes at the hour mark. The game opened up as each up-and-coming player battled to make a name for themselves.

Reanna Blades did just that, equalising for Chelsea in the 80th minute with a cool finish in the penalty box. The game looked set to end a draw, until Jupp received the ball on the edge of the penalty box and curled it round Ann-Katrin Berger in the Chelsea goal.

Who is Freya Jupp?

Jupp went into today’s pre-season friendly as an unknown quantity, but Arsenal fans will surely be calling on Eidevall to give the teenager more opportunities this coming season.

The 17-year-old, who plays in midfield, joined Arsenal’s Academy after coming through the set-up at Southampton. She has played for England at an under-15 and under-16 level, and is likely to continue progressing up the age groups as she gets older.

