Kevin De Bruyne was immense once again in the 2020/21 season.

The Belgian contributed directly to 17 goals (seven goals, 10 assists) as Manchester City cruised to the title.

De Bruyne was also influential as City won the League Cup and reached the Champions League final.

The City man was the highest rated Premier League player on FIFA 21, ahead of Liverpool quarter Mohamed Salah, Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane.

But should the world-class playmaker retain his crown for FIFA 22?

With the new edition of the game just around the corner, we've predicted the 25 highest-rated Premier League players on the game.

*Only players that play for a Premier League team on August 1, 2021 have been considered.

25. Ilkay Gundogan - 85 (FIFA 21 rating: 83)

24. Aymeric Laporte - 86 (FIFA 21 rating: 87)

23. Bernardo Silva - 86 (FIFA 21 rating: 87)

22. Trent Alexander-Arnold - 86 (FIFA 21 rating: 87)

21. Ruben Dias - 86 (FIFA 21 rating: 81)

20. Marcus Rashford - 86 (FIFA 21 rating: 85)

19. Jamie Vardy - 86 (FIFA 21 rating: 86)

18. Hugo Lloris - 86 (FIFA 21 rating: 87)

17. Fabinho - 87 (FIFA 21 rating: 87)

16. Rodri - 87 (FIFA 21 rating: 85)

15. Jadon Sancho - 87 (FIFA 21 rating: 87)

14. Raheem Sterling - 87 (FIFA 21 rating: 88)

13. Riyad Mahrez - 87 (FIFA 21 rating: 85)

12. Andrew Robertson - 87 (FIFA 21 rating: 87)

11. Paul Pogba - 87 (FIFA 21 rating: 86)

10. Heung-min Son - 88 (FIFA 21 rating: 87)

9. Sadio Mane - 88 (FIFA 21 rating: 90)

8. Ederson - 89 (FIFA 21 rating: 88)

7. Alisson - 89 (FIFA 21 rating: 90)

6: Harry Kane - 89 (FIFA 21 rating: 88)

5. N'Golo Kante - 89 (FIFA 21 rating: 88)

4. Bruno Fernandes - 89 (FIFA 21 rating: 87)

3. Virgil van Dijk - 90 (FIFA 21 rating: 90)

2. Mohamed Salah - 90 (FIFA 21 rating: 90)

1. Kevin De Bruyne - 91 (FIFA 21 rating: 91)

We are predicting that De Bruyne is the Premier League's best player once again on FIFA 22, retaining his rating of 91.

Only two others make it into the 90s: Salah and Van Dijk.

Kane is predicted to be rated 89 but it wouldn't be a surprise to see him join the aforementioned trio in the 90s.

Among those that are predicted to get rating decreases include Mane, Sterling and Lloris.

While a few names that should get increases include Fernandes, Kane and Kante.

The likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Roberto Firmino and David de Gea are all expected to drop out of the top 25 highest-rated Premier League players after disappointing seasons.

