The Tokyo Olympics saw another unprecedented turn of events this afternoon when Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi and Qatar's Mutaz Essa Barshim both decided to share the gold medal in the final of the men's high jump on Sunday.

Despite their best efforts, neither athlete could distance themselves from the other, as both were unable to jump higher than 2.37m.

Qatar's Barshim secured his country's second ever gold medal - and Qatar's second of the Games - with a sublime performance to win joint-gold in the men's high jump.

The 30-year-old was the first up in the final on Sunday night and immediately put pressure on his rivals with a near-perfect display all the way up to 2.37m without a single fault.

Two-time world champion Barshim, 30, was then forced to anxiously sit and wait as Italian Tamberi was unable to beat his best result before they eventually settled for a draw.

