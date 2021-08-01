Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Premier League referee Kevin Friend showed Aston Villa fans a yellow card during Saturday’s pre-season friendly against Bristol City.

Villa won the game 3-0 thanks to goals from Jaden Philogene-Bidace, Ezri Konsa and Ollie Watkins.

But the incident going viral on social media was an amusing moment involving the ref.

Kevin Friend shows yellow card to Aston Villa fans

Footage shows the Villa fans chanting ‘You’re just a s**t Mike Dean!’ at the 50-year-old match official.

Friend then put his hands up and shrugged as if to say ‘what’s that for?!’

Following that reaction, Villa fans chanted at the experienced referee: ‘Kevin, give us a wave! Kevin, Kevin, give us a wave!’

Friend responded by showing the Villa fans behind the goal a yellow card for their cheeky chants.

Per The Daily Mail, Friend dished out the least amount of yellow cards (59) in the Premier League last season.

Mike Dean handed out a total of 93 - which was more than any other Premier League ref during the 2020-21 campaign.

Will Aston Villa begin the season with Jack Grealish?

Villa play their final pre-season friendly against Sevilla next weekend.

Dean Smith’s side kick-start to new Premier League season away at Watford on August 14.

But whether they have star man Jack Grealish in their squad for that fixture is uncertain at this stage.

Manchester City have submitted a £100 million bid for the England international and hope to finalise a deal within days.

