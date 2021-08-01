Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Ben White made his first appearance for Arsenal during Sunday’s pre-season friendly against Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium.

The 23-year-old, who completed his £50 million transfer from Brighton earlier this week, came on for Rob Holding at the start of the second half.

And it didn’t take long for Arsenal fans to fall in love with the England international.

The home supporters couldn’t wait to catch their first glimpse of White wearing the red shirt.

“Response to Ben White from the Emirates crowd has been rapturous, especially for someone who hadn't kicked a ball for them before,” James Benge of CBS Sports tweeted. “No one got a louder cheer when their name was read out.

“Some fans around me sounded delirious when he actually came on the pitch.”

Ben White's superb block on Arsenal debut

Less than 10 minutes later, White showed why Arsenal have forked out so much money by producing a fantastic block to deny Hakim Ziyech.

Ziyech looked certain to score when he took the ball around Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

However, White eventually charged back and produced a heroic block to deny Chelsea making it 2-0.

Watch the clip here…

That’s a superb block.

Let’s check out some of the reaction to White's block…

Arsenal denied equaliser after ball crossed the line

Granit Xhaka levelled the scores midway through the second half before Tammy Abraham put Chelsea 2-1 up shortly afterwards.

Arsenal thought they’d equalised when Joe Willock’s shot appeared to cross the line; however, goal-line technology was not in use for this pre-season friendly, meaning Arsenal were denied the equaliser with less than 10 minutes remaining to play.

A disappointing result for White on his Arsenal debut, then, but the 23-year-old still managed to endear himself to his new supporters.

