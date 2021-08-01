Celtic Transfer News: Hoops want 6 foot 5 former title winner - The Verdict

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Celtic are trying to sign Tottenham goalkeeper Joe Hart.

The transfer expert confirmed on Twitter that the two clubs have held discussions over the 34-year-old as Celtic try to convince Hart to move north of the border.

Romano wrote: "Celtic have opened talks with Tottenham to sign Joe Hart as new goalkeeper. Negotiations ongoing between the two clubs."

Hart joined Spurs on a free transfer last summer, and made 10 appearances in 2020/21, with all of his game time coming in cup competitions. He is now into the final year of his contract at the club.

Would he be a good signing for Celtic?

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes, Joshua Cole and Christy Malyan express their opinions below...

Sam Brookes

"Having picked up 75 international caps for England and won five pieces of silverware, including two league titles, during his time at Manchester City, there is no doubt that Hart has had a fine career.

"Unfortunately for him, his best days are long gone.

"The 6 foot 5 shot-stopper had a dismal tournament at Euro 2016, and I'm not convinced that he has ever fully regained his confidence since then.

"He has tried his luck at West Ham and Burnley over the years but only made 19 league appearances apiece for the two clubs, as he struggled to establish himself as a first-team regular.

"Hart would be a big-name signing for Celtic, but in terms of what he can offer on the pitch at this stage, he will not improve the team's starting XI."

Joshua Cole

"With Celtic desperate to launch a sustained push for the Scottish Premiership title during the 2021/22 campaign, they ought to take a risk by sealing a deal for Hart as he possesses a wealth of experience at the highest level.

"During his career to date, the 34-year-old has managed to make 340 appearances in the Premier League whilst he has also featured on 39 occasions in the Champions League.

"Although it is safe to say that he is past his prime, there is no reason why he cannot be revitalised by a move to Celtic who will be able to offer him the chance to be part of a new vision for the club.

"Furthermore, Hart's arrival may force the likes of Scott Bain and Vasilios Barkas to step up their performance levels which could have a positive impact on the Hoops' fortunes in the coming months."

Christy Malyan

"Celtic's goalkeeping situation has been a complete mess for a while now. Vasilis Barkas and Scott Bain ended up sharing No.1 duties last season and that's already continued into the current campaign, with the two shot-stoppers starting Celtic's first and second Champions League qualifying legs respectively.

"Ange Postecoglou needs a consistent, established and uncompromised option or he'll be riddled with an issue that undermined Celtic last season. It can't help the back line either, which will already have to overcome some structural changes this summer with Kristoffer Ajer leaving and Carl Starfelt coming in at the heart of defence.

"Hart seems like an ideal candidate to solve that problem. While he's not stepped foot in Scottish football before, he is an incredibly experienced goalkeeper with 75 England caps and a couple of Premier League titles under his belt. He'll know how to organise a defence and he won't be overwhelmed by the pressure to win that comes with playing for the Hoops.

"All of Celtic's signings so far this summer have been aged 26 or younger, so Hart's seniority offers a much-needed variation and brings something different into the squad."

