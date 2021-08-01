West Ham Transfer News: Hammers want 6 foot 3 Chelsea star - The Verdict

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

West Ham have set their sights on signing Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma, as revealed by The Telegraph.

The Irons have recently completed a loan move for PSG goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, and David Moyes seems to now be looking to strengthen his defence.

It is understood that Chelsea could be willing to sell Zouma if they receive an offer around the £25m mark.

The 6 foot 3 centre-back struggled for game time last season, as he was limited to 24 league appearances for the Blues, having fallen behind the likes of Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen in the pecking order.

If he does move to West Ham, would Zouma be a good signing for the Hammers?

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes, Christy Malyan and Joshua Cole offer their opinions below...

Sam Brookes

"This would be the right signing at the right time for West Ham.

"Zouma appears to be coming into his peak, and having played 165 Premier League matches in his career, he is very experienced at this level.

"Furthermore, it should be noted that he scored five times in the top-flight last term, demonstrating how dangerous he is from set-pieces. No side scored more goals from dead-ball situations than West Ham in 2020/21, so Zouma would fit in perfectly, and potentially make the team even more threatening when he gets the chance to move into the opposition penalty area.

"Zouma possesses the skill set to be a major success if he moves to east London before the transfer window closes next month."

Christy Malyan

"I like Kurt Zouma and for many of the reasons my colleagues have already mentioned, in isolation I think he would be a good signing for West Ham. But at the same time, adding another centre-back to the squad shouldn't be a priority for the Hammers right now.

"While I appreciate the need for extra bodies ahead of a Europa League campaign, West Ham aren't in particularly dire straits at centre-back. Issa Diop, Craig Dawson and Angelo Ogbonna are all solid options. Winston Reid has also returned to the London Stadium after regaining some fitness on loan at Brentford last season, and if absolutely necessary Declan Rice and Aaron Cresswell can play at centre-half too. Vladimir Coufal could probably do a job in a back three as well.

"Perhaps it's not an ideal scenario, but the situations are much worse in other areas of the Irons' squad. In central midfield, the Hammers don't have any real depth after Rice and Tomas Soucek aside from an ageing Mark Noble, while West Ham are still yet to replace Jesse Lingard - who provided nine goals and four assists on loan last season - and the age-old problem of not having any kind of genuine backup to injury-plagued Michail Antonio remains.

"Zouma would be a good signing for West Ham but they shouldn't be spending any money on a new centre-back until the issues further upfield have been addressed first. Once they're solved, then West Ham will know exactly how much they can afford to spend on the Frenchman or an alternative centre-half."

Joshua Cole

"With West Ham set to embark on their Europa League journey later this year, David Moyes may need to make some additions to his squad this summer in order to cope with the extra games that the club will be playing.

"Keeping this in mind, signing Kurt Zouma is surely a no-brainer as the Chelsea man managed to deliver a number of promising displays for his side last season.

"Particularly impressive during the club's clash with Crystal Palace in October, the defender managed to record a WhoScored match rating of 8.34 as he netted a goal in a 4-0 victory for the Blues.

"Providing that he is able to make considerable strides in terms of his consistency, there is no reason why Zouma cannot eventually become a key player for West Ham and thus potentially help the club achieve a relative amount of success on the European stage."

