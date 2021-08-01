Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

As another exciting weekend of UFC action draws to a close, it's time to recap some of the big results from across the middleweight, welterweight and strawweight divisions.

While some of these UFC fighters may not be household names yet, be sure to keep a close eye on them as they continue their climb up the global rankings.

Here are just a handful of fights you may have missed...

Strickland delivers one of the most truly iconic post-fight interviews after beating Hall on Saturday

Love him or loathe him, there's no denying the fact that Sean Strickland can seriously fight.

On Saturday night, the 30-year-old California native claimed the bragging rights with a points victory over long-time rival Uriah Hall at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, before grabbing the microphone and delivering one of the most iconic post-fight speeches in the promotion's history.

“I just wanna fight. I wanna fight, I wanna make money. As long as there’s that logo under my feet, and I’m fighting, I’m happy,” Strickland said in his post-fight interview.

“Fighting gives me purpose. If I wasn’t in the UFC, I’d probably be cooking meth in a trailer in prison.

"I’m grateful for the fans, to the UFC, you guys that gave me purpose. And I appreciate that.”

Cheyanne Buys hits the big time at the second time of asking

Believe it or not, Cheyanne Buys (6-2) was actually Saturday's biggest winner, brutally stopping Gloria de Paula (5-4) to get back to winning ways.

It was a perfectly-timed head kick from the American that ultimately did the damage, as Buys earned a highlight-reel first round technical knockout win over the Brazilian.

According to UFC Stats, Buys registered one takedown and one knockdown to secure the first Performance of the Night bonus of her career, and condemn de Paula to her second consecutive defeat.

'Nite Train' picks up speed with scary one-punch knockout

At long last, Jared Gooden finally, - finally - delivered the goods.

But after beating Trent McCown in July 2020, Gooden's career started to come off the tracks before it had even properly begun. He lost to Alan Jouban in November 2020 and was then beaten by Abubakar Nurmagomedov in back-to-back fights.

However, when Niklas Stolze left his chin wide open, Gooden wasn't going to miss such a good opportunity.

And that, as they say, was that.

Melsik Baghdasaryan comes out on top in a battle of top featherweight prospects

Elsewhere, Melsik Baghdasaryan (6-1) put in another fantastic performance to derail the momentum of fellow prospect Collin Anglin, who was coming off an impressive win over Muhammadjon Naimov on Dana White's Contender Series.

A memorable draw (for all the wrong reasons)

Earlier in the night, Danny Chavez and Kai Kamaka III had to settle for a majority draw after the Hawaiian had a point deducted in the second round after a pair of repeated fouls, but it was still an entertaining scrap nonetheless.

