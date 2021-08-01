Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners keen on 6 ft 3 ace - The Verdict

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Arsenal are interested in signing Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham this summer.

The Gunners have been linked with making a move for the England international recently, and Romano confirmed on The Here We Go Podcast that they are keen on Abraham, although they have not held advanced talks with Chelsea over a potential transfer.

Romano said: “Tammy Abraham, a lot of questions also about him for Arsenal. It’s true about the interest. Arsenal like the player. But guys, in the transfer market it’s not just: 'I like a player, make a bid and I sign the player.'

"Arsenal appreciate the player, but they are not in advanced talks to sign him. They have not made any official bid to Chelsea."

With Romano stating that Arsenal admire Abraham, should they launch a bid for the 6 foot 3 attacker?

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes, Joshua Cole and Christy Malyan give their thoughts below...

Sam Brookes

"Abraham is just what Arsenal need.

"Mikel Arteta's men were the second-lowest scorers in the top half in 2020/21, so they need to add firepower to their attack heading into next season. Furthermore, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette are into their thirties, and the latter is into the final year of his contract at the Emirates.

"Therefore, the club need to bring in a younger forward who can drive the team forwards for years to come.

"Abraham fits this criteria. He is a proven Premier League player, having scored 21 goals in his last two top-flight campaigns, and at 23, he has his best years ahead of him.

"It is time for Arsenal to step up their interest and do everything they can to land Abraham, who has bags of potential."

Football Terrace Tactical Analysis: How Raphael Varane will TRANSFORM Man United...

Joshua Cole

"Whilst it would be naive to suggest that Arsenal do not need to make some further alterations to their side between now and the end of the transfer window, splashing the clash on Tammy Abraham would be a waste of funds.

"Although Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette have both lacked consistency at times in recent years, they still managed to net a combined total of 32 goals in all competitions last season in a poor Gunners side.

"With Chelsea likely to demand a major fee for Abraham due to the fact that Arsenal are a direct competitor, there is a chance that Arteta will have to pay over the odds for a player who may not necessarily be an upgrade on their existing options.

"Keeping this in mind, it could be argued that the Gunners boss should switch his attention to signing a world-class attacking midfielder who could help Aubameyang and Lacazette reach new heights by providing them with a plethora of goal-scoring opportunities."

1 of 12 What shirt number does Bukayo Saka wear for Arsenal? 11 8 7 9

Christy Malyan

"You can't fault Tammy Abraham's scoring record. 90 career goals at the age of 23, including 26 in the Premier League, speaks for itself.

"But I just question whether Abraham is anything more than that - a striker with a knack of being in the right place at the right time. Taking a look at his averages on WhoScored throughout his career, he's not particularly effective at beating defenders one-on-one, creating chances, drawing fouls or making tackles or interceptions.

"Now, you can rightly question whether a central striker should be involved in any of those things, but the lowly returns on all of those fronts (with averages per game being either 1 or less) suggest a limited involvement in all-round play.

"For a club who expect to be a little further down the table, like Aston Villa or West Ham, that isn't so much of a problem. Goals are worth their weight in gold and the team can afford to operate with a pure poacher. But Arsenal should be looking at more complete centre-forwards who can be a focal point of the starting XI - players like linked Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez, or Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

"I just don't think Abraham's got that all-round aspect to his game and Arsenal need to be very careful this summer. Clearly a rebuild is needed after finishing in mid-table last season, but the worst thing the Gunners could do is inadvertently bring in players who are precisely of that ilk. Unfortunately, I think that's the level Abraham belongs to."



News Now - Sport News