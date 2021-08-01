Southampton quiz: Can you name the shirt numbers of these past & present Saints players?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Southampton will be looking to give their supporters something to shout about when they make their return to Premier League action later this month.

A disappointing end to the previous campaign by the Saints culminated in the club being forced to settle for a 15th place finish in the top-flight standings.

In order to avoid a repeat of the inconsistency that plagued his side last season, it is imperative that Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl nails his transfer recruitment this summer.

Having already secured the services of Romain Perraud on a four-year deal, it will be intriguing to see whether the Saints decide to make any further moves in the coming weeks.

Whereas the Frenchman's shirt number has yet to be officially confirmed, he has been donning the number 15 jersey in training.

Enter Giveaway

With there being a great deal of uncertainty surrounding Danny Ings' future at the moment following the forward's recent decision to turn down a new contract, Southampton may need to be on the lookout for a possible replacement for the England international.

If the forward does end up leaving the St Mary's Stadium, it will take a special player to follow in his footsteps as he has made the number nine shirt his own during his time at the club.

As well as providing his team-mates with 10 assists, Ings has managed to find the back of the net on 46 occasions in 100 appearances for the Saints.

Ahead of the club's clash with Everton on August 14th, we have decided to create a quiz which is designed to test out your Southampton knowledge.

Can you match these 12 past and present Saints players with their respective shirt numbers?

Get involved below!

1 of 12 What shirt number does Nathan Redmond wear for Southampton? 10 11 17 12

News Now - Sport News