Formula 1 can be a cruel game at times and we saw that again on Sunday evening as Sebastian Vettel and Aston Martin were stripped of their second-place finish at the Hungarian Grand Prix, being disqualified for a fuel infringement.

Wet conditions at the beginning of the Grand Prix yesterday afternoon provided an opportunity for an unlikely result, with a number of front runners either retiring after a first-lap accident caused by Valtteri Bottas or suffering too much damage to be really competitive at the restart (see Max Verstappen.)

That, combined with a rare tyre misjudgement from Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton, opened the door for an unlikely winner, with it proving to be Esteban Ocon who held on for his first-ever F1 victory, ahead of a hard-charging Sebastian Vettel.

The pace the German showed to try and win, though, ultimately cost him second place as, on the cool-down lap after the chequered flag, he pulled over before getting back to the pits, clearly low on fuel and concerned he'd not have enough to meet FIA regulations.

Indeed, this would ultimately be the cause for curtailment of Aston Martin's celebrations of a second second place finish this season, as they fell foul of FIA rules.

All teams must provide a litre of fuel for inspection at any point of a weekend and at the end of every Grand Prix, to ensure what they have been using meets regulations and is not in some way illegal that could enhance performance.

Aston Martin were only able to provide 300ml, however, and so the DQ naturally followed.

The team has confirmed, though, that it intends to appeal the decision and has until Thursday to lodge a case but, if unsuccessful, the result will now stand with Lewis Hamilton in second and Carlos Sainz being promoted to third.

