The Hungarian Grand Prix brought down the curtain on the first half of the F1 season in fine style on Sunday afternoon, as Frenchman Esteban Ocon took his first-ever Grand Prix victory.

Greasy conditions led to a first corner pile-up, removing a significant portion of the front-runners from the pack, before Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton got a tyre call wrong to open the door for the Alpine driver to gladly step through.

It's only right, then, we start our 2 winners and 2 losers piece with the 24-year-old...

Winner - Esteban Ocon

Ocon had never even led a Formula 1 race before, let alone won one, so the calmness with which he converted the golden opportunity that presented itself to him was sublime.

He had Sebastian Vettel for company for the entire race but dealt with the pressure serenely and thoroughly deserved to take the chequered flag first.

A fine drive, and a great weekend for Alpine as a whole.

Loser - Valtteri Bottas

Valtteri may well end up being the hardest to trace, at least to start with, this summer break after his mistake in the slippery conditions wiped out several front-runners.

He outbraked himself, smashed into the back of Lando Norris and then took out Sergio Perez for good measure at turn one, whilst Max Verstappen's race was severely compromised with considerable floor damage after Norris speared into him.

The Finn took the flak and held his hands up post-race, whilst he also has a five-place grid penalty to deal with next time out at Spa-Francorchamps.

Winner - Fernando Alonso

Alonso won 'Driver of the Day' and very possibly won the race for Ocon as he held up Lewis Hamilton with a hard but fair defence for eleven laps.

The Spaniard showed every single ounce of talent and racecraft he has to keep Lewis at bay, with the Mercedes man on far fresher tyres and in a much faster car.

It was an exceptional performance from Alonso, and in keeping Hamilton pent up for so long he ensured the Merc man couldn't tear down the road to catch Ocon up.

Loser - Red Bull Racing

It's been a nightmare few weeks for Red Bull.

No points in Silverstone and now just two in Budapest has seen their lead in the Constructors' championship become a 12-point gap to Mercedes.

Max Verstappen now also trails Lewis Hamilton by eight points in the Drivers' standings and, for a lot of it at least, they've not really been at fault for their downfall.

They'll be eager, then, to bounce back as soon as possible after the summer break.

