Lewis Hamilton: Fernando Alonso takes cheeky swipe at F1 rival

For around eleven laps at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday afternoon we were treated to a battle for the ages as two of F1's modern greats went hammer and tongs around the Hungaroring.

Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton have a well-documented shared past and, as two top champions and masters of their sport, it's always exciting to see them going wheel-to-wheel.

We've not seen it as much in recent years, with Alonso dipping in and out of F1 and not in a front-running car whilst Hamilton has been in his dominant Merc but, with the tight, twisty nature of the Hungaroring as our backdrop, the two could once again cross swords in an epic duel.

Eventually, Hamilton would get past the Spaniard and tear off down the road but the Alpine man had done his job, holding up Lewis for long enough to prevent him catching up leader and teammate Esteban Ocon in the final stages of the Grand Prix.

During the race, Hamilton jumped on the radio to his team labelling Alonso's defence 'at this speed' as 'dangerous' and Fernando had this to say in response with a wry smile after the chequered flag:

“Lewis always complains,” Alonso told Ziggo Sport. “I didn’t hear anything from the FIA so I guess it’s okay.”

Once the dust had settled, too, Hamilton also reflected on the battle in his post-race press conference:

"Now, looking back on it, it was amazing. It really, really was fantastic.

"It's a really difficult circuit to overtake on in general, and to follow particularly in that last sector, but great, great wheel-to-wheel battles.

"He probably is one of the hardest drivers - but fair. [Although] I'd say today was maybe a little bit on the limit."

