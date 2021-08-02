Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Hungarian Grand Prix got underway yesterday afternoon with a shocking incident on the opening lap, with three drivers having to retire and six in total being involved in the first-corner collision.

Valtteri Bottas' misjudged braking saw him hit the back of Lando Norris, which forced him into the back of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez. Lance Stroll and Charles Leclerc also got taken out due to the chaotic start.

The Finn, Norris and Perez were forced to retire, while Verstappen continued after repairs were done on his car. However, the Dutchman finished in ninth place, which was enough for Lewis Hamilton to overtake him in the standings for the first time.

The Englishman finished the race in third place behind Alpine's Esteban Ocon, who registered his very first victory in Formula 1, and Sebastian Vettel. However, the German was later disqualified, which saw the Mercedes man jump up a spot into second.

Norris was disappointed with how things went for him and said that Bottas apologised to him after the incident.

The 21-year-old told F1's official website: "There’s not much to say is there? It’s not my fault, like, to be honest he [Bottas] just came over to me then and apologised – but apologies are nice, but it doesn’t change the result or anything, so it’s Lap 1 of the race, no one has to do anything stupid but that’s what they did today. So just ruined it.”

Bottas has now retired more than any other driver in this year's World Championship so far, having done so in the Italian Grand Prix and Monaco Grand Prix previously. The Finn's misjudged braking caused quite a bit of chaos with a few drivers being forced to retire, but on the bright side, nothing too serious occurred.

Hamilton's second-place finish is enough to see him lead in the Drivers' Championship with 195 points, followed by Verstappen with 187. Norris remains in third position with 113 points, while Bottas is fourth with 108.

Mercedes also now lead the Constructors' Championship with 303 points, followed by Red Bull on 291.

Next up is the Belgian Grand Prix, which will take place on the 29th of this month.

