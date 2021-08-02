Tokyo Olympics: Simone Biles to compete in balance beam final

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Simone Biles will be competing in Tuesday's Olympic balance beam final.

After pulling out of the artistic gymnastic's team final last week, the four-time gold medallist has since withdrawn from all of her scheduled individual events.

Only the balance beam final remains and reports claim Biles is taking her shot at a gold medal this summer.

The 24-year-old withdrew from the team final after her vault performance left her looking visibly disappointed. An awkward dismount contributed to her lowest ever score on the apparatus. Biles then left the floor before returning shortly after and confirming she would not be continuing.

Team USA went on to win silver in her absence and her teammate Sunisa Lee has since won gold in the all-around individual event and bronze on the uneven bars. MyKayla Skinner also picked up silver in the vault event, taking the USA's Tokyo gymnastics medal count to four so far.

