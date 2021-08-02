Tokyo Olympics Daily Update: Team GB’s Laura Muir into 1500m semi-finals

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

There is plenty of action still to come in Tokyo today, with a number of Team GB stars set for medal opportunities.

GiveMeSport Women recaps everything that’s happened in the last 24 hours, what’s to come and which British stars to keep an eye on.

What happened overnight at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics?

Laura Muir eases through 1500m heats

Great Britain’s Laura Muir finished second in her heat to advance to the 1500m semi-finals and keep up her hope of a first Olympic medal.

The former European champion registered a time of four minutes 3.89 seconds, finishing behind Canada’s Gabriela Debues-Stafford.

Speaking after the race, Muir said: "It's really nice to get that first run out of the way and feel comfortable.”

Fellow GB hopeful Katie Snowdon finished sixth in her heat to qualify as well, but Revee Walcott-Nolan was seventh and missed out.

Deborah Kerr qualifies for women’s kayak semi-finals

GB’s Deborah Kerr produced a late charge to book her spot in the semi-finals of the women’s kayak single 200m.

Kerr failed to advance from her heat but got a second chance via the quarter-finals –– finishing in first place with a time of 42.742 seconds.

It was heartbreak for fellow Brit Emily Lewis, however, as Michelle Russell of Canada claimed the second qualifying spot.

Puerto Rico claim first track and field gold medal

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn won Puerto Rico’s first-ever track and field Olympic gold as she claimed victory in the women’s 100m hurdles at Tokyo 2020.

The 24-year-old is Puerto Rico’s second gold medallist in history after Monica Puig won the women’s tennis singles at Rio in 2016.

Camacho-Quinn finished ahead of world indoor champion Kendra Harrison, while Jamaica’s Megan Tapper won bronze.

India beat Australia to reach women’s hockey semis

India claimed a shock 1-0 victory against Australia to reach the women’s hockey semi-finals for the first time.

Gurjit Kaur’s goal in the 22nd minute gave India the lead and, despite constant Australia pressure, the side held on to defeat the three-time Olympic champions.

India will now play Argentina in the semis, who comfortably beat Germany 3-0 to progress.

USA survive France scare to continue Basketball winning streak

The US women’s basketball team survived a late scare from France to win 93-82 and progress to the quarter-finals unbeaten.

France were leading 72-71 with just over nine minutes to play but the US found another gear and ended the match on a 22-10 run.

A’ja Wilson scored 22 points and six rebounds, while Breana Stewart, Brittney Griner and Tina Charles also scored in double-figures.

What’s coming up at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics?

Gymnastics

Simone Biles will not compete in the women’s floor final today but will take part in the beam final on Tuesday.

The US star had already withdrawn from the individual all-around, women’s team final, vault and even bars to concentrate on her mental health.

It means Great Britain’s Jennifer Gadirova will now be a part of the final, having been first reserve.

The event is scheduled to start at 09:45 BST.

Hockey

Great Britain face Spain in the women’s quarter-finals at 13:00 today.

The defending Olympic champions finished third in Pool A, while Spain claimed second place in Group B.

Elsewhere, the Netherlands play New Zealand, with the winner to play either Spain or GB in the semi-finals.

Women’s 200m

There will be no Dina Asher-Smith in the 200m this year after the Brit announced she was suffering from a hamstring injury after her 100m exit.

There will be more GB hopefuls, however, with Beth Dobbin set to compete in the semi-finals at 11:25 BST.

Football

The United States face Canada in the first women’s football semi-final today, having beaten the Netherlands on penalties in their previous game.

Meanwhile, Australia face Sweden at 12:00 BST in the other last-four tie. The Aussies beat Great Britain 4-3 in the quarter-finals, having fought back from 2-1 down to win in extra time.

Weightlifting

New Zealand’s Laurel Hubbard will make history today when she becomes the first transgender athlete to compete at the Olympic Games.

Hubbard will take part in the women’s 87kg weightlifting event and compete against Britain’s Emily Campbell among others.

Team GB watch

GB finish second in cycling women’s team pursuit

Laura Kenny’s search for a fifth Olympic gold medal is still alive after Britain finished second in qualifying for the women’s team pursuit.

The team of Kenny, Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker and Josie Knight are now through to a semi-final against the USA tomorrow.

Jessica and Jennifer Gadirova compete in women’s floor final

Twins Jessica and Jennifer Gadirova will both compete in the women’s floor final at 09:45 BST.

The 16-year-old’s won bronze in the women’s all-around team event earlier this Games and will aim for their first individual medals.

