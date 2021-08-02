Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Part of the reason as to why the careers of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are so frequently discussed is that they are the first genuine contenders to be the best footballers of all time in the social media age.

Whereas before, the likes of Pele, Diego Maradona and Johan Cruyff had an element of mystery to them by sheer nature of the fact not every one of their games or training sessions was beamed around the world, neither Messi or Ronaldo enjoy that luxury.

Which is why it's so interesting when footage emerges involving either one of the two that many may not have seen.

That was recently the case when a YouTube video resurfaced which provided a different angle from a goal Messi scored against Ronaldo's Real Madrid.

Indeed, the Barcelona great scored a penalty at the Santiago Bernabeu during a 3-0 win for the traveling side in December 2017, before which he was roundly booed by the home fans.

After scoring past Keylor Navas, Messi ran towards the Madrid fans sat only feet from him with his arms outstretched, drinking in the abuse from the baying mob before he was swarmed by his teammates.

While Messi is particularly renowned for his tendency to wind up opposition supporters, he was from done.

As his teammates began to walk off having duly congratulated him, the Argentine great turned back around to the Madrid fans and blew a kiss, holding his arms out and further invoking their ire.

Interestingly, the original TV broadcast largely missed Messi's antics as they cut to shots of Barcelona fans celebrating, depriving the public of seeing a different side of a man many across the world feel like they know everything about.

