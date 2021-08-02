Portsmouth Transfer News: Danny Cowley edging closer to sealing deal for 25-year-old

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Portsmouth will be hoping to make the perfect start to the 2021/22 League One campaign on Saturday when they visit Highbury Stadium to face Fleetwood Town.

Having seen his side narrowly miss out on a place in the play-offs earlier this year, Danny Cowley has opted to completely overhaul his squad ahead of what will be his first full season in charge of Pompey.

As well as parting ways with a plethora of players, the Portsmouth boss has managed to make eight new signings this summer.

The likes of Shaun Williams, Gavin Bazunu and Clarke Robertson will all be pushing for starts this weekend whilst Kieron Freeman and Ryan Tunnicliffe could also be involved following their recent arrivals.

Seemingly not content with his transfer business, Cowley could now be about to bolster his defensive options by swooping for an individual who possesses a wealth of experience at this level.

According to Football Insider, Portsmouth have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Connor Ogilvie on a free transfer.

The full-back is currently without a club after rejecting a contract that was offered to him by his former side Gillingham in May.

It is understood that Ogilvie is now set to undergo a medical at Fratton Park this week as Pompey look to finalise a move.

Before leaving Gillingham, Ogilvie managed to show some real signs of promise for Steve Evans' side last season.

An ever-present in the Gills' defence, the 25-year-old started 45 of the club's 46 league fixtures as he helped the club secure a 10th-place finish in the third-tier.

Ogilvie's willingness to provide an attacking outlet from his full-back position resulted in him providing an impressive total of nine direct goal contributions in all competitions for Gillingham.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This could turn out to be a smart bit of business by Cowley as Ogilvie clearly possesses a great deal of talent.

Having made 146 appearances in the third-tier during his career, the defender knows exactly what it takes to succeed in this division and thus could prove to be a valuable addition to Portsmouth's squad.

As well as averaging an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.04 in League One last season, Ogilvie also ranked in the top-six at Gillingham for interceptions (1.3 per game), clearances (2.9 per game) and key passes per game (0.6).

Providing that he is able to replicate the performances that he produced for Gillingham in a Portsmouth shirt next season, there is no reason why the full-back cannot go on to become an instant hit with the club's supporters if a deal is completed in the coming days.

