Fortnite: Ariana Grande Rift Tour confirmed following online leaks

After leaks that emerged last week, Fortnite finally confirmed that pop star Ariana Grande will be the special performer for their upcoming event.

The battle royale series has passed the halfway stage for Season 7, the island is currently infested with a swarm of aliens and flying saucers littered around the map.

Epic Games really brought their A-game with this intergalactic twist and are, once again, refusing to rest on their laurels.

The developers have had their fair share of famous faces featuring in Fortnite over the years - most recently Paris Saint-Germain football star Neymar and basketball icon LeBron James.

With the excitement to Season 8 well underway and a mysterious countdown appearing recently in-game, many speculated that Grande would be the next famous face to appear in the franchise.

Fortnite Ariana Grande Event

Those that were hoping that the Grande rumoured would be accurate, were pleased to discover that the musical artist would be featuring in the Rift Tour that is on the horizon.

Epic confirmed this news on Sunday, adding that the event will kick off on Monday 6th August at 11 pm BST and will last until 8th August 2021.

The short trailer that was provided showcased a brief glimpse concerning what players can expect from the upcoming concert, a 'musical journey', and will take place in the Party Royale mode.

While a Rift Tour tab has appeared in-game, it looks as if tons of content could be up for grabs during the aforementioned timeframe, which may not be obtained in the future.

Nevertheless, it is reassuring that Epic are constantly looking to redefine Fortnite.

