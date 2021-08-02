Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The new Premier League season is very nearly upon us as teams ramp up their preparations for the upcoming marathon of domestic footballing bliss.

While pre-season friendlies do just about enough to whet the appetite, there is nothing quite like the rush of knowing that three valuable points are up for grabs.

After Manchester City cruised to English glory last season, the question has to be asked, can anyone haul them back in and make a fist of the title?

Well, with that in mind, we thought we'd have a go at ranking the so called perennial 'big six' based on their potential squads for the start of the season.

Now, keep in mind that, at the time of writing, a large proportion of these squads include players that are only rumoured to be joining the various clubs.

6. Tottenham Hotspur

The biggest transfer news on the white half of north London could be a departure with the future of Harry Kane still very much in the air.

With Nuno Espirito Santos now at the helm and a fledgling squad at his disposal, it is difficult to see Spurs truly challenging for major honours this season.

5. Arsenal

The Gunners only just edge out Spurs in the opinion of this humble writer, thanks in no small part to the addition of Ben White.

With Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe only set to get better, coupled with a lack of continental commitments, it could be a much more enjoyable season at the Emirates.

4. Liverpool

Now don't get us wrong, this Liverpool team is still very good and there is a monumental chasm between them and Arsenal, but, as of right now, the other three just look set to have far more exciting windows.

The return of Virgil van Dijk will be massive while a potential swoop for Saul Niguez could suit the Reds nicely.

3. Manchester United

United have probably had the best window so far thanks the signings of Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks a man on the mission as he aims to close the gap to their City rivals at the top of the league.

This genuinely does look like a squad capable of challenging the might of the Citizens.

2. Chelsea

Chelsea have been rather quiet this window but that doesn't mean they won't have an unreal line-up come the start of the season.

Rumours surrounding a move for Erling Haaland simply won't go away and if the European Champions can secure his services, they could be unstoppable.

Kai Havertz is also only going to to get better.

1. Manchester City

Can anyone stop City this season? If Pep Guardiola gets his way, then probably not.

The impending addition of Jack Grealish coupled with a potential seismic move for Harry Kane could result in a City side that once again gallop off into the sunset with all the domestic trophies neatly tucked away.

This team is genuinely frightening.

