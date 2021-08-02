Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Reports emerged last week suggesting Hangman Page wouldn't be wrestling Kenny Omega at AEW All Out, as was reportedly the plan at one stage, leaving his status for the pay-per-view in doubt.

Speaking on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer explained that not only will Hangman Page not be wrestling Kenny Omega at All Out, but the former Tag Team Champion won't actually be having a match on the show.

Obviously plans can change, but according to Dave Meltzer, Hangman Page is currently not slated to have a match at the marquee pay-per-view next month:

"No, [Hangman Page is] not on the show. I don’t know who Omega is wrestling [at All Out]. Obviously from the TV, It looks like Christian. That’s the situation.”

No reason for Hangman Page, who is arguably one of AEW's biggest and hottest stars right now, not being selected for the All Out pay-per-view was provided.

Reports have indicated that the imminent arrivals of both CM Punk and Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan) have changed the creative plans that AEW had been working on.

As of right now, it's unclear whether or not Hangman Page's place on the card was impacted by Danielson and Punk coming in, but it isn't out of the realms of possibility to think that it may have been.

Should CM Punk not wrestle Kenny Omega at All Out, fans have speculated that the former WWE Champion may be in line to face Darby Allin at the show, particularly after Darby's promo on Dynamite teased that Punk will be debuting on the August 20 episode of Rampage.

