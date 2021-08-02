Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Australian cyclist Alexander Porter fell victim of a truly bizarre incident during the cycling this morning as his handlebars completely gave way on his bike.

During the qualification round of the team pursuit, the four Aussie riders went into a corner, and just as they did that, the 25-year-old crashed, seemingly due to the wheels giving away. However, the replays showed that there was not even the slightest hint of contact and the reason Porter crashed was that his handlebars snapped off completely.

The three-time World Champion and Commonwealth Games gold medalist then picked himself up and exited the track with his fellow Australian riders, waiting to find out what would be the next step in terms of competing.

Porter quickly got back on his feet, but he hurt his arm and shoulder while also sustaining a few grazes on his nose and chin.

Australia, who won the silver medal at the team pursuit event in Rio, did end up getting another go at the event after Porter had enough time to recover, but they could only manage a fifth-place finish.

Denmark's quartet of Lasse Norman Hansen, Niklas Larsen, Frederik Rodenberg and Rasmus Pedersen topped the time trial round, clocking 3:45.014. In second place was Italy, followed by New Zealand. Great Britain, who had Ed Clancy from the gold-winning team in Rio, finished fourth, clocking 3:47.507.

This summer's Olympics have had a few forgetful moments, including the restart of the triathlon event due to a TV boat getting in the way of some of the athletes.

Porter's incident is certainly up there and it can be deemed very lucky that he only came away with a few scrapes.

The Aussies have so far won two medals in cycling at the Tokyo Olympics - the first being Rohan Dennis' bronze at the Men's road time trial discipline, while Logan Martin claimed the gold in the Men's BMX freestyle event.

