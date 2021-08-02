Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Harry Kane has not shown up to Tottenham training on Monday morning.

According to Sky Sports, Kane was due to return to his club after a short holiday following his Euro 2020 exploits.

But according to reports, he didn't show.

"The England captain was due to be there for half past 10 for training but Harry Kane has not shown up to training," the Sky Sports reporter said.

Kane believes he has a "gentleman's agreement" to join Manchester City this summer - something that Spurs reject.

City have been linked with the Tottenham captain and it seems the striker is now keen to push through a move.

Before the Euros, Kane conducted an interview with Gary Neville and explained the situation he was in heading into the summer.

"For me, I don’t want to come to the end of my career and have any regrets so I want to be the best that I can be. I’ve said before, I never say I’d stay at Spurs for the rest of my career… I’d never say I’d leave Spurs. I’m at that stage where you can say you know, people may say 'oh he’s

desperate for trophies, he needs the trophies,'" Kane said.

"I still feel like I got almost another career to play. I’ve got 7-8 years, kind of what I’ve had so far in the Premier League. I’m not rushing anything, I’m not desperate to do anything but yeah I just want to be the best version of me. I feel like for sure, I’ve still got so much more to give, I can be even better than what I’ve been, I can produce better numbers than what I’m producing at the moment…

Kane went on to admit his career has reached a crossroads.

"I think so…I think that’s definitely a conversation to be had with the club," he added.

"I want to play in the biggest games, the biggest moments. I’m there watching the Champions League, watching the English teams and they’re doing amazing and they’re the games I want to be involved in.

"For sure, there’s a moment in my career where I have to reflect and see where I’m at and have a good honest conversation with the chairman and I hope we can have that conversation. I’m sure he’ll want to set out the plan of where he sees it but ultimately it’s going to be down to me and how I feel and what’s going to be best for me and in my career at this moment in time."

