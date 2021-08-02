Sheffield Wednesday Transfer News: Owls set to complete move for winger

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sheffield Wednesday kicked off their 2021-22 campaign yesterday with a spirited display against Championship side Huddersfield Town in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Whilst the Owls eventually succumbed to a penalty shoot-out defeat at the hands of the Terriers, they did manage to show some glimpses of promise at Hillsborough.

Set to face Charlton Athletic in their opening League One fixture this weekend, it will be intriguing to see whether Wednesday are able to seal all three points on their travels.

The likes of Lewis Wing, Dennis Adeniran and Bailey Peacock-Farrell will all be looking to impress in this particular showdown after being handed their competitive debuts by Moore in Sunday's clash with Huddersfield.

Despite drafting in a host of players already this summer, the Owls have recently been linked with a move for Marvin Johnson.

As covered by GIVEMESPORT, a report from The Sheffield Star last week revealed that Wednesday were closing in on sealing a deal for the winger.

Johnson is currently a free-agent following Middlesbrough's decision to part ways with him after the culmination of the 2020/21 season.

The 30-year-old managed to illustrate glimpses of his talent in the Championship during the previous campaign as he provided eight direct goal contributions in 42 league appearances for Boro.

In a fresh update concerning Wednesday's pursuit of Johnson, it has been suggested that Moore has now made a breakthrough in negotiations.

According to Yorkshire Live, the Owls have agreed personal terms with the winger who has undergone a medical ahead a move to the club.

It is expected that a deal is set to be finalised either later today or tomorrow.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This could prove to be somewhat of a coup by Wednesday if Johnson is able to make an instant impact at Hillsborough later this month.

Particularly impressive during Middlesbrough's victories over Derby County and Nottingham Forest last year, the winger scored in both of these fixtures as he recorded WhoScored match ratings of 7.18 and 7.25.

Whilst Johnson has struggled for consistency in recent seasons, there is no reason why he cannot go on to achieve a relative amount of success in a lower division for the Owls by learning from the guidance of Moore.

Providing that the Wednesday boss is able to back up this particular move by drafting in some more classy operators between now and the end of the transfer window, he may be able to lead his side to a positive start to the new term.

