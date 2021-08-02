Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Lando Norris has said that apologies are nice from Valtteri Bottas but that it doesn't count for much after a 'stupid' accident at turn one of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Slippery conditions were provided by a shower just before the start of the race at the Hungaroring on Sunday afternoon, and it was Finnish driver Bottas who misjudged them most of all, with him sliding into the back of Norris and setting off a chain reaction that would eventually end both of their races as well as that of Sergio Perez, whilst Max Verstappen was heavily compromised.

Indeed, it was about as clumsy as it could get from the Mercedes man and Norris, after retiring, said that Bottas had apologised but that it ultimately counted for little when he was out of the Grand Prix:

“It was probably one of my best starts that I’ve done into third place and then such a small touch in the braking zone can have such a big effect just because you’re braking so on the limit, the grip’s so low, one small increase in speed and everything’s gone,” explained Norris.

“Obviously Bottas outbraked himself and hit me then I was a passenger all the way into Max. It sucks but nothing I can do at the end of the day. My job was very good, it was a very good start and I did everything I needed to do. Through no fault of my own I’m here, sadly, talking to you.”

“There’s not much to say is there? It’s not my fault, like, to be honest he [Bottas] just came over to me then and apologised – apologies are nice, but it doesn’t change the result or anything, so it’s Lap 1 of the race, no one has to do anything stupid but that’s what they did today. So just ruined it.”

