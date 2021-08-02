Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Lewis Hamilton has revealed that he may have symptoms of long COVID after he was struggling following the Hungarian Grand Prix yesterday afternoon.

The seven-time Formula One champion put in a stellar effort to finish in third place before being upgraded to second due to Sebastian Vettel's disqualification.

However, the Brit was visibly struggling after the race and needed help getting on the podium. The 36-year-old even struggled to lift the celebratory champagne after the race.

It wasn't just that, though, that led to fears around Hamilton's health; his post-race interview was pretty hard to watch as well.

As seen in the clip below, you can see he's not himself and you can see he's struggling to breathe properly.

Hamilton later saw the Mercedes team doctor and it was revealed that he was suffering from fatigue and dizziness.

The Englishman later claimed that he may be exhibiting symptoms of long COVID.

As quoted by Sky Sports, Hamilton said: "I haven't spoken to anyone particularly about long COVID, but I think it is lingering there.

"I was having real dizziness and everything got a bit blurry on the podium. I have been fighting with staying healthy following what happened at the end of last year, but still it's a battle. I remember the effects of when I had COVID, and training has been different ever since then. The level of fatigue that you get is different and it's a real challenge.

"I'm trying to keep training and preparing as best I can. Who knows what it was today? Maybe it was hydration, I don't know, but it was definitely different."

Hamilton contracted COVID-19 during December last year and subsequently missed the Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain.

He is currently leading the Drivers' Championship with 195 points, eight ahead of Max Verstappen who finished ninth at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

There have been thousands of cases of people who have been suffering from long COVID and it just goes to show that this virus' long-term implications cannot be taken lightly.

We can only hope that Hamilton and whoever around the world has long COVID or its symptoms gets healthy.

