Halo Infinite: Online leaks suggest possible battle royale series on the horizon

Leaks have emerged online that suggest a battle royale series may be coming to Halo Infinite in the future.

The successful first-person sci-fi shooter is set to be let off its leash on the next-generation console Xbox Series X/S for the first time and excitement is building right across the gaming community.

Unlike its high-grossing competitors such as Fortnite, Apex Legends and Call of Duty: Warzone, Microsoft have kept themselves away from battle royale game modes previously, sticking with their famous multiplayer mode that has, arguably, helped Xbox to become as popular as it has today.

That being said, the developers' stance could be about to change after what data miners have managed to acquire on the world wide web.

Halo Infinite Battle Royale?

A voice clip was uncovered by users on Restera that suggests an announcer makes a call out for the battle royale mode.

While the existence of the apparent audio dialogue is apparent, it is not yet known whether we know for certain what this is about.

With other major titles promoting free-to-play battle royale game modes, it seems like it would be a solid route for Microsoft to go down and could easily be competitive with the Halo name - equipped with the seismic fanbase that it already possesses.

These types of games have proven to be the most popular over the last five years in the industry, due to how the game constantly changes based on community feedback and could venture out over several years.

It will be interesting to see whether this voice note has any correlation with what Microsoft have planned, or what they may have scheduled previously.

