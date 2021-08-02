Eugenie Le Sommer: Has OL Reign star scored the NWSL Goal of the Season?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Eugénie Le Sommer recently switched her Lyon jersey for the colours of its sister club OL Reign and the French icon is already making her mark on the National Womens' Soccer League.

The 32-year-old is currently out on loan from the club she has spent more than a decade at – but has she managed to settle in with her new team?

Of course, she has – this is Le Sommer we're talking about.

The forward scored a goal of the season contender with her first strike for the Seattle outfit. In Reign's weekend clash against Racing Louisville, a brace from the loanee gave them an important three points.

Le Sommer is capable of some magnificent things on the ball and she treated NWSL fans to a glimpse of what she can do.

She chopped the ball not once, but twice away from Louisville defender Erin Simon before curling a beauty into the net to open up the scoring and her OL Reign portfolio.

The NWSL has finally experienced the joys of having Le Sommer in its division. The France international pulls off moments of brilliance like this for fun and moving forward, she will be a huge asset to Sam Laity's team as the side get ready for new manager Laura Harvey's arrival later this month.

Prior to her move to the US, Le Sommer made 332 appearances for Lyon and scored 274 goals. She struck up a deadly partnership with fellow forward Ada Hegerberg and is viewed as one of the most talented forwards in the world.

News Now - Sport News