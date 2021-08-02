Warzone Season 5: New Guns On The Way

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Warzone Season 5 will be coming to Call of Duty this month and many gaming fans are wanting to know what new guns will be available to use in Verdansk.

Players were given their first glimpse of the new season when a teaser trailer came out last week, and although it didn’t reveal a lot, this video coming out means a lot more information will be revealed soon.

Read More: Warzone Season 5: First Teaser Trailer Has Been Revealed

The build up to a new season is sometimes the most enjoyable time for players as we see sneak peaks and teasers to add to the excitement of the release.

For the community, one of the most important things are the new guns that typically arrive with every season and hopefully season 5 will deliver.

Read More: Warzone Season 5: Release date, time, leaks, guns, battle pass and everything you need to know

What new guns will be in Call of Duty Warzone Season 5?

Every new season delivers new weapons, and we normally find out in the first week following a season release as to whether these guns will be available in Verdansk.

For now we do not know what guns will be coming to the battle royale game mode; however, we are sure that we should find out over the course of the next week as the season is close to release.

When season 4 arrived, we saw a couple of guns in the battle pass and no doubt we will see something similar for season 5.

Read More: Warzone Season 5: What Is The Release Date?

Hopefully we see another new assault rifle, and possibly a submachine gun as well, as these are some of the most popular guns that the community uses.

It is also key that developers Treyarch do not make the new weapons too overpowered. This has happened a few times in the past, and when a new overpowered weapon is discovered, it ruins battle royale as we know it until a patch comes in to nerf the gun.

When more updates are released on new weapons in season 5, we will provide the information right here.

You can find all of the latest Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News