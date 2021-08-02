Nottingham Forest Transfer News: Fresh twist emerges in ongoing saga involving Reds starlet

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Nottingham Forest will be desperate to make a positive start to the 2021/22 campaign when they head to the Ricoh Arena to face Coventry City on Sunday.

The Championship outfit's preparations for this particular clash have been hampered somewhat by the recent cancellation of two pre-season friendlies.

With manager Chris Hughton determined to guide Forest to a relative amount of success in this division in the coming months, it will be intriguing to see whether he is able to bolster his squad between now and the end of the transfer window.

Whereas some of the club's second-tier rivals have managed to sign a host of players this summer, the Reds have so far experienced a quiet summer of business.

Although Forest will be keen to make some moves this month, they may also need to focus on doing everything they can to keep one of their starlets at the City Ground.

A report from The Athletic in July revealed that Brentford had submitted a £3.5m bid for Brennan Johnson in an attempt to convince the Reds to part ways with the Wales international.

However, this particular offer was well below Forest's valuation which is understood to be in the region of £8m to £10m.

In a fresh update concerning Brentford's pursuit of Johnson, it has now been revealed that they are reportedly looking to submit an improved bid.

According to The Sun, the Bees are now set to offer £6m for the attacking midfielder as they look to test Forest's resolve.

Since returning to the club earlier this year following a successful loan spell at Lincoln City, Johnson has managed to show some encouraging signs in pre-season by scoring in the Reds' clashes with Crewe Alexandra and Alfreton Town.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

With this particular transfer saga rumbling on, it is imperative that Forest reject this latest advance by Brentford if the Premier League side do indeed submit an improved offer for Johnson.

Having managed to set the third-tier alight by providing 24 direct goal contributions in 43 appearances for Lincoln during the previous campaign, the attacking midfielder could potentially emerge as a key player for the Reds next season if he continues to make considerable strides in terms of his development.

Whilst Forest could seal a sizeable fee for Johnson this summer, there is no guarantee that they will be able to use the money gained from his departure to draft in a replacement who possesses a similar amount of talent.

Keeping this in mind, the Reds ought to be doing everything in their power to convince the attacking midfielder to commit his future to the club by signing a new deal.

