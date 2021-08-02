Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

John Cena has been teaming with Rey and Dominik Mysterio at house shows and in dark matches since Money in the Bank, and Rey has opened up about the impact this has had on Dominik

“To hear Cena coaching him in the corner, and he just stayed quiet. What he learned from Cena is completely different than what he’s going to learn from me. So I asked Cena to coach my son as much as he can. He’s all yours. Dominik learned a lot this past weekend, and it’s only gonna get better."

Mysterio explained that having Cena back is "not only good for morale", but good for WWE as a whole, with fans "buying tickets to go see Cena":

“It’s not only good for morale, but the fans are entertained and are buying tickets to go see Cena, my son, and myself. So we get the rub off of John. He made his name in this wrestling world, and now he’s jumped over to Hollywood. But he’s coming back and forth. This might not be the last time we’re going to see him. I think we are going to see him more. But he’s making the time, and I think we’re all thankful from the WWE locker rooms that he’s taking the time to come back and put in the work that once made him famous.”

Rey Mysterio was also full of praise for the former WWE Champion, applauding him for wanting to do non-televised events during this recent run:

“I have nothing but respect for John, and the same goes with The Rock. The Rock took off for Hollywood and came back on certain occasions, but he just became a humongous Hollywood star, and that’s consuming most of the time. With John, he just happened to have a break right now, and he’s back. Now he’s not only doing TVs, but he’s wanting to do house shows as well. So that just tells me the type of character he has, the type of person he is. He’s willing to drive and do the Supershows that we’re kicking off that we had last weekend and now this upcoming weekend.

