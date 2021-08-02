Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Ever since Bray Wyatt was released by WWE over the weekend, there has been all sorts of speculation in the wonderful world of Twitter.

Obviously, everyone is still in shock given the sudden release and the timing thereof. After all, Wyatt has been one of the most entertaining wrestlers around and is universally liked by WWE fans and even by officials backstage.

As per Dave Meltzer, John Laurinaitis, WWE’s head of talent relations, has stated that Wyatt’s release is a matter of budget-cutting, which is pretty hard to digest, whichever way you look at it.

Wyatt had been getting himself in brilliant shape during his TV absence, and was set to feature at SummerSlam later this month, so if we are to go by Laurinaitis’ words, a quick-fire decision must have been made by the WWE hierarchy.

However, if we are go by what a certain Twitter user points out, then Wyatt’s release had been coming. He cites a video from the Firefly Funhouse segment in April, where Wyatt’s words do hint towards an exit.

The Twitter user wrote: “In the most Bray Wyatt erie way of doing things, during the final Firefly Funhouse segment the night after #WrestleMania (4/12/2021) Bray foreshadowed his release. Even the sweetest little “see ya” at the end.”

Interesting. Very interesting.

The words do certainly hint at something bigger, but then again, the fact the release was planned still doesn’t explain why it has been done in the first place. Surely being in the entertainment industry, you do not just do away with someone who is as good as an entertainer as they come.

Even the WWE’s official statement was pretty tame, much is the case for all their farewell statements. It read: “WWE has come to terms on the release of Bray Wyatt. We wish him the best in all his future endeavours.”

Wow. Watch this space when it comes to Bray Wyatt and his future in the wrestling industry.

News Now - Sport News