Eddie Hall vs Hafthor Bjornsson: Hall Reveals Should Return Back To Training This Week Following Injury

The fight between Eddie Hall and Hafthor Bjornsson has been postponed due to Hall picking up an injury in training, but there is positive news as the Brit should be heading back to training this week.

The two were meant to meet in America in September, but the injury Hall suffered was a very serious one and there was no way that he would be able to fight on the agreed date.

Many are thoroughly excited for this fight as the two have had a personal feud for many years due to their past in World Strongman competitions.

For now, the rearranged date has not been revealed, and we hope that we will be able to see the two fight in the near future..

Eddie Hall to return to training this week

The injury Hall suffered was a detached bicep and it was caused during a sparring session. He has now had the surgery to repair it and looks to be fully on the mend.

Due to this, it is being reported that we could see the two fight in March 2022, and if the reported date is true, then Hall needs to get back in the ring soon because Bjornsson is gaining an advantage by having longer to train.

The boxer posted an update on his injury as many fans were wanting to know if he was on the mend. We saw his update on Instagram with a picture of where the injury happened.

Hall’s caption revealed everything. He said: “9 days on and I’m already using my arm in full use and can straighten it the same as before and the scar is absolutely minimal.

“Training starts again Monday.” This is huge news, and hopefully we see no more training injuries causing further postponements.

We expect to be given an official date for the fight sooner rather than later, and when we do find it out, we will reveal all of the details.

