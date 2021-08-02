Sheffield United news: Journalist shares update on Blades' pursuit of Premier League man

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sheffield United will be looking to make the perfect start to life under the guidance of manager Slavisa Jokanovic when they face Birmingham City in the Championship on Saturday.

Tasked with transforming the club's fortunes during the upcoming campaign, the Serbian will be under no illusion about just how difficult it will be to bring a feel-good factor back to Bramall Lane.

However, when you consider that Jokanovic has led Fulham and Watford to Premier League during his respective spells at Craven Cottage and Vicarage Road, he will be confident in his ability to replicate this particular feat with United.

Although the Blades are currently able to call upon the services of a number of players who know exactly what it takes to compete at this level, Jokanovic will still be looking to stamp his own authority on the club's squad by drafting in some fresh faces in the coming weeks.

One of the individuals who has recently emerged as a potential target for United is Liverpool defender Ben Davies.

As covered by GIVEMESPORT, a report from Football Insider last month suggested that the South Yorkshire-based outfit had made an enquiry about the 25-year-old's availability.

It is believed that Liverpool are willing to listen to offers from potential suitors for Davies following the centre-back's failure to force his way into contention for a place in the club's match-day squad last season.

Davies has yet to make a competitive appearance for Jurgen Klopp's side since joining the Reds in January from Preston North End.

Ahead of the new term, an update has now emerged concerning the Blades' pursuit of the defender.

According to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon, United have indeed made an enquiry about Davies but have yet to follow this up with an official bid for the defender.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that United are currently short of options at centre-back following the departure of Phil Jagielka, it is somewhat of a surprise that they haven't decided to submit a bid for Davies yet.

Although there is still plenty of time left in the transfer window, the Blades ought to consider making a move as soon as possible if they are indeed interested in the defender as it will allow Jokanovic to integrate him into their team.

Certainly no stranger to life in this division, Davies knows exactly what it takes to succeed at this level having made 129 Championship appearances during his career to date.

Providing that the Blades are able to negotiate a reasonable deal for the former Preston man with Liverpool, there is no reason why they cannot go on to make a positive start to the new season with the defender in their side.

