Fortnite Update 17.30: Release Date, UK Time, Patch Notes, Map Changes And Everything You Need To Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The developers of Fortnite will be making further changes to Fortnite with update 17.30 which will be released imminently

With the upcoming live concert involving music artist and world superstar Ariana Grande, Epic Games will be making alterations to ensure that the Rift Tour event runs as smoothly as possible.

Matchmaking is usually disabled for 30 minutes pending the release of a new update - so bear that in mind if you are trying to play Fortnite on the day.

That being said, we are expected to see a number of leaks over the coming hours regarding what the developers have up their sleeves for this major in-game event, in what is arguably one of the more unique factors of the game.

Read more: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Latest News, Release Date, Map, Trailer, Battle Pass, Theme, Skins and More

Nevertheless, here is everything you need to know about Fortnite Update 17.30:

Release Date

Update 17.30 will be released on Tuesday 3rd August 2021.

UK Time

While times for respective countries and continents around the world will differ, UK players will get to download this latest version at 9 am BST, so it might be best to leave your system on rest mode if you find yourself doing other things!

Patch Notes

The official patch notes list including bug fixes, weapon buffs, nerfs and more will be posted here once they have been made available.

Map Changes

While many players have been curious regarding possible map changes with this latest update, they haven't officially been confirmed by Epic Games yet.

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News