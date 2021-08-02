Tottenham Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano drops key update on Cristian Romero

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to famed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Cristian Romero is telling Atalanta today that he wants to join Tottenham this summer.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Cristian Romero?

Romano claims that Atalanta defender Romero is informing the Italian outfit that he wants to leave the club this summer to join Tottenham. The 23-year-old's potential switch to the Premier League is reportedly an opportunity he believes can't be missed and he wants the move to become a priority.

Spurs are now waiting for Atalanta to accept their improved bid which was made last Friday according to the journalist and he also suggests that rumours linking the Argentine to Barcelona are false.

How much are Spurs willing to pay for Romero?

As covered by GIVEMESPORT, Romano recently claimed that the Serie A side are demanding €55m (£46.8m) for the defender.

It appears that Spurs are not willing to match these demands and instead are prepared to offer around €40m/ €45m (£34.1m/£38.3m) for the 23-year-old.

The Italian journalist also suggested that the Argentine has already agreed personal terms with Tottenham, therefore that shouldn't be an issue going forward.

Where would Romero rank among Tottenham’s highest earners?

According to Salary Sport, Romero currently earns a weekly wage of £31,000 at Atalanta and his contract is set to expire in the summer of 2024 when he will be free to leave the club for nothing. However, a move to Tottenham is looking increasingly likely.

In comparison to Spurs' top earners, he'd be nowhere near the highest paid players at the club as his current salary would rank just 21st in Tottenham's wage bill.

Although, it's important to note that Romero would probably earn considerably more than the figure he's on at Atalanta if he were to make the move to north London.

Are Tottenham looking to sign any other defenders this summer?

Whilst Romero appears to be a priority for Tottenham this summer, they also look to be keen on recruiting another central defender in the transfer window.

Spurs have been been linked to Fiorentina's Nikola Milenkovic and Bologna's Takehiro Tomiyasu. Whilst the latter is predominantly a centre-back, he can also play right-back which could make him a versatile option should he join the Londoners.

Recent reports from Football Insider claimed that Nuno Espirito Santo is pushing for Spurs to sign Wolves' Conor Coady this summer as the north London outfit open preliminary talks over the England international.

Coady is a player that Nuno knows well from his time at Wolves, therefore a move for the 28-year-old makes sense. It remains to be seen whether both Romero and Coady make the move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but Spurs certainly seem to be keen on upgrading at centre-half.

