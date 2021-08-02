Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jinder Mahal has teased that we may be seeing him take on fellow former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre in a Punjabi Prison match at SummerSlam later on this month.

Speaking with El Brunch de WWE, Jinder said that he'd like to face his former 3MB stablemate in the stipulation match, giving McIntyre nowhere to hide:

“You know, I wouldn’t mind having Drew in the Punjabi Prison. Nowhere for him to run, he can’t go get steel chairs, and he can’t play mind games and destroy my motorcycle. It’ll be me and him locked in a cage and I’ll show Drew that I’m the better WWE Superstar, I’m the better WWE Champion, and I’m going to become WWE Champion again. The way it’s headed, I think it’s headed that way. Drew, obviously — he assaulted my lawyer, my poor lawyer had nothing to do with anything. Gave him the Claymore Kick for no reason. So, if it’s up to me, I finish Drew in the Punjabi Prison at SummerSlam. I can’t think of a better place.”

The last Punjabi Prison match took place just over four years ago at Battleground 2017, where Jinder Mahal successfully defended his WWE Championship against Randy Orton, thanks to some help from a returning Great Khali.

Speaking about the stipulation, Mahal said that the match is "brutal" joking that he hopes he doesn't have to have many more of them in his career:

“It’s a very vicious, brutal match. The Punjabi Prison (laughs), hopefully, I don’t have to do it too many times in my career because going into the Punjabi Prison, you know you’re not going to be the same person when you leave. That match takes everything out of you. Great Khali was the creator of the match and then when I was in the Punjabi Prison, Great Khali surprised everyone and made his return.

While a match between Jinder Mahal and Drew McIntyre has not been confirmed for SummerSlam yet, the exception is that the former friends will be wrestling each other on the show.

You can watch tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, which will likely feature the next chapter in the Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal story, live in the UK on BT Sport.

