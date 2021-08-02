Derby County news: Wayne Rooney delivers encouraging Rams transfer update

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Derby County stepped up their preparations for the upcoming Championship campaign yesterday by taking on Notts County in their latest pre-season friendly.

The Rams managed to seal a 2-0 victory over their National League opponents courtesy of goals from Eiran Cashin and Tom Lawrence.

Set to face Huddersfield Town in their opening league fixture of the 2021/22 season on Saturday, Derby will be desperate to pick up a positive result at Pride Park following what was an incredibly disappointing end to the previous campaign.

The Rams only managed to avoid relegation to League One by the skin of their teeth as they picked up one point from their final seven games.

Considering that his side are still under a transfer embargo, Derby manager Wayne Rooney has been unable to put his own stamp on the club's squad so far this summer.

Although the 35-year-old has now been granted permission to sign out-of-contract players by the EFL, he has yet to seal a deal for one of the many free-agents who are currently training with the club.

However, making reference to Derby's situation, Rooney has admitted that the club are getting closer to making a breakthrough in terms of their transfer business.

Speaking to the Derby Telegraph after the club's meeting with Notts County at Meadow Lane, the Rams boss said: "I am confident that within the next 48 hours we will bring players in.

"It is probably the first time I have been confident that players will come in."

Rooney later added: "I would like as many [signings] as possible.

"We just have to focus, there is still a little bit of work to be done, but I am confident we will see some new faces this week."

1 of 15 When did Queens Park Rangers sign Adel Taarabt on a permanent deal? 2010 2012 2013 2008

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that Derby only have 13 senior players at their disposal who have featured at this level, it is abundantly clear that they need to strengthen their squad between now and the end of the transfer window if they are to have any chance of competing in the Championship.

Therefore, this particular update may be music to the ears of the club's supporters as they will be desperate to see the club seal some deals in the coming days.

With the likes of Ravel Morrison, Phil Jagielka, Sone Aluko and Sam Baldock all looking to earn deals at Pride Park, it will be intriguing to see who Derby decide to swoop for.

Providing that Rooney is able to nail his recruitment, Derby could potentially make a relatively encouraging start to the new term under his guidance.

Transfer News LIVE: White joins Arsenal, Ward-Prowse bid rejected, West Ham eye Zouma

Enter Giveaway

News Now - Sport News