Black Ops Cold War Season 5: Leaks Reveal That Two Famous Black Ops Maps Could Return To The Franchise

Black Ops Cold War Season 5 is arriving soon and the gaming community will be over the moon to hear that two fan-favourite maps could be returning.

Maps from former Call of Duty games returning is no surprise as we have already seen this occur over the course of Black Ops Cold War.

The other maps that they have brought back in past seasons has been appreciated by the fan base, with many wanting to reminisce over games of old.

The new season promises to deliver a lot of new content as well as bring back some nostalgic content, and with so much on the way, we could be treated to the best Cold War season yet.

Leaks suggest two famous Black Ops maps could return to season 5

The leaks come from reliable leaker @TheMW2Ghost, who posted this news on Twitter.

With the season now just over a week away, this tweet has resurfaced and many Call of Duty fans of old will be over the moon to hear that the maps returning are two classic maps.

The maps that have been leaked to be returning for season 5 are Yemen and Plaza.

Despite this news only being leaked for now and not official, it is hard to not get excited by what TheMW2Ghost has announced on social media.

These maps will most likely just return for multiplayer, so expect them to be available for popular game modes such Team Deathmatch and Domination.

For now, these are the only two maps that we know to be returning, but developers Treyarch do like to throw us some surprises and it wouldn’t be a shock to see more content from past franchises return.

