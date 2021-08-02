Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

After being crushed by a sensational Dustin Poirier last month, Conor McGregor is ready for his next adventure, and no, it’s nothing like anything you can think of right now.

He’ll be up against Irish impressionist Al Foran in a wheelchair boxing match. Yes, that’s exactly what you think it is.

He’ll be representing the Irish Wheelchair Association, as he seeks to finally fulfil a promise he made some time back.

Speaking about the fight last month, his coach John Kavanagh said: “Now the co-main event was Conor, he had volunteered to be the co-main event where he was gonna box there’s a guy called Al Foran who is an impressionist,” he told Laura Sanko last month, as per Middle Easy.

“You might have seen him do some of Conor’s impressions. So Conor’s gonna fight Conor in the co-main event.

“But anyway in the heat of all this he just turned and [said], ‘You know, I’m gonna do the wheelchair boxing fight now’ because he’s off his feet for a while. He made a joke about that.”

As delicious as it will be, tastier has been the exchange of words between Poirier and McGregor since the fight.

While The Notorious claims that he had stress fractures before the fight had begun, Poirier continues to rubbish that, branding it “weak”.

Speaking on The Fight with Teddy Atlas, he said: “Right off the bat, I feel like mentally it is weak.

“It is excuses but I’m trying not read to far into it, it is a win on my record I did what I needed to do.

“I crossed all the boxes in my training camp, gave it my all and went out there, whatever people are gonna say it’s just noise.

“I’m healthy, I’m back home and I am still the number one contender, that is facts.

“There were a lot of excuses in the last one too, he was focused on boxing, he was getting ready to fight Manny Pacquiao, all excuses.”

