Bray Wyatt may have only been released by WWE on Saturday, but the former Universal Champion has wasted little time in teasing what could be next for him.

The former WWE superstar changed his bio on Instagram to ‘Kult of Windham coming soon’, which some have taken to be a potential tease for an updated version of the Wyatt Family outside of WWE.

The release of Bray Wyatt caught many on social media by surprise, and reports have indicated that wrestlers on WWE's roster were also shocked that the former WWE Champion was released, despite being deemed a "money-maker" within the company.

Some have speculated that Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas, who are brothers in real life, could work together now that both are out of WWE. Dallas was released by the company in April of this year, with Wyatt following suit just shy of four months later.

With the Rotunda brothers now out of WWE, the door has been left open for the pair to work together in AEW, IMPACT, or for anyone else for that matter.

Braun Strowman has also taken to social media to tease working with Bray Wyatt again. Despite reportedly being subject to a return offer from WWE, the possibility is also there for Braun to work with Bray again.

With regards to why Bray Wyatt was released by WWE, reports have indicated WWE let him go due to "budget cuts", which many other released WWE stars have gone on the record to say was the reason why they were also let go by the company.

Bray's last WWE match came at WrestleMania 37 in April, when the former WWE Champion was defeated by Randy Orton. Wyatt appeared on Raw the following night, which was his final appearance for the company.

