Tottenham Transfer News: Nuno eyes reunion with £45m Wolves star

According to the Daily Mail, Tottenham are interested in signing Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore this summer.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Adama Traore?

As covered by GIVEMESPORT, the Daily Star recently claimed that Liverpool are poised to make a £30m bid for Wolves' Traore. Although, the side are reportedly keen to retain the Spaniard's services.

The report suggested that the Reds' manager Jurgen Klopp is a big admirer of the winger who has been a target of the German for some time. It now appears that another Premier League side are keen on Traore.

Are Tottenham now interested in signing Traore?

The Daily Mail claim that Tottenham are interested in signing Traore this summer and despite no official interest in the 25-year-old, Wolves would be open to selling him.

The report suggests that the Premier League outfit would hope to receive a similar fee to the £45m they sold Diogo Jota to Liverpool for last summer.

According to Salary Sport, Traore is currently earning a weekly wage of £46,000 and his contract is set to expire in June 2023 when he will be free to leave the club for nothing.

Why would Spurs want Traore?

It would make a lot of sense for Tottenham to pursue Traore this summer. As a former player of Nuno's, the Spaniard knows exactly what is required of his teams and he's well known by the Portuguese boss.

Traore is certainly aware of Nuno's demands and has previously shown versatility for the newly appointed Spurs boss. The 25-year-old predominantly plays on the right flank, however in previous seasons he even did a job at right wing-back.

This could be a useful asset for Nuno as there remains to be some speculation over the futures of both Serge Aurier and Matt Doherty in the right-back position.

What has Nuno said about Traore?

Nuno had waxed lyrical over the ability of Traore earlier in the year and claimed that he is a very special player for Wolves.

Speaking in a press conference after Wolves' FA Cup win over Crystal Palace in January as per the Express and Star, Nuno said, "He's always looking for ways to improve his game and help the team. He's a hard-working player. Of course, these special moments will give him confidence.

"He had good actions in the game – good delivering, good crossing – and we should take advantage. It can only boost his confidence, of course."

The Portuguese boss added, "He's a very special player with explosive actions, and we didn't want to push him any more as we have a very tight schedule."

