Tokyo Olympics: Megan Rapinoe rejects retirement question after USWNT crash out

Megan Rapinoe refused to give anything away about her future in international football after the United States women’s team exited the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the semi-final stage.

The American midfielder was on press duty after her side was defeated 1-0 by Canada at the Kashima Stadium. Jessie Fleming scored the only goal of the match, converting a penalty in the 74 minute.

The goal secured Canada a place in the women’s football gold-medal on Thursday and a first victory over the US in 20 years. For the US, it meant a bronze-medal match against either Sweden or Australia.

Although the US have four World Cup titles and four Olympic gold medals to their name, the defeat against Canada was not too much of a surprise. They looked off the pace at Tokyo 2020, losing to Sweden and drawing against Australia in the group stage.

What did Megan Rapinoe say after the match?

The 36-year-old Rapinoe was understandably disappointed after the match, describing the loss as "terrible".

"It's a bitter one to swallow. Obviously we never want to lose to Canada. I don't think I've ever lost to Canada.

"So it's a bitter one. Obviously there's still a lot to compete for. That's what I told the girls and what we talked about in the huddle. It's not the colour we want, but there's still a medal on the line. That's a huge thing and we want to win that game, but yeah, this is ... this sucks. It sucks."

Rapinoe also refused to answer any questions on her future, joking: "I was wondering how quickly that question would come. You guys are trying to put me out to pasture already."

What was the reaction to the USWNT loss?

Social media exploded after the final whistle went. Some took joy in seeing the USWNT lose, while American journalists offered on-the-spot analysis of what went wrong.

"Canada advances via Fleming's PK," wrote The Athletic’s Meg Linehan. "I'm sure we'll come up with some words about the USWNT's performance this tournament that we haven't already said, but generally, you know: not great."

Her colleague Steph Yang posted: "This sucks. This sucks so bad. I have a lot of faith in Franch [US goalkeeper] at least. But this sucks."

There was also high praise for Canada. Goal women’s football correspondent Amee Ruszkai wrote: "Not a classic game by any stretch of the imagination, but really have to applaud the mental aspect of that performance from Canada more than anything. Absolutely massive to grind out a result like that against a team that has beaten them so regularly for two whole decades."

Guardian women’s football writer Suzy Wrack singled out the 23-year-old Fleming for praise after she calmly scored the winning penalty.

"Can you imagine being the 23-year-old Jessie Fleming being handed the ball by all-time international record goal-scorer Christine Sinclair to take a penalty against the world champions, a team Canada hasn't beaten in 20 years, with a place in an Olympic final on the line?"

