Southampton Transfer News: Saints hope to complete highly-rated signing today

Southampton are on the verge of signing Chelsea teenager Valentino Livramento, as revealed by Hampshire Live.

What's the latest transfer news on Livramento?

The 18-year-old has also been attracting interest from Brighton this summer but the Saints appear to be set to beat their Premier League rivals to his signature.

Livramento is expected to sign a long-term contract today, with it being claimed that the transfer fee will not rise above £5m.

Have Southampton already signed a Chelsea youngster this summer?

They have indeed.

Last week, they confirmed the signing of another Chelsea teenager Dynel Simeu. He reportedly cost Southampton £1.5m, and has gone straight into the club's Under-23 side.

He is now set to be joined at St Mary's by Livramento in the coming hours.

What have Southampton told Livramento?

Simeu will have to wait for his chance to play in the first-team but things will be different for Livramento.

He has reportedly been told that he will go straight into Southampton's first-team next season, indicating that he will be given the opportunity to play in the Premier League.

Livramento failed to play in England's top-flight during his time at Chelsea, although he did make the bench on two occasions back in May, highlighting how he was closing in on making a breakthrough at the back end of last season.

He now looks set to be handed his Premier League debut when the season gets underway later this month.

What is Livramento's major asset?

At just 18, Livramento is already a highly-rated talent whose key asset is his versatility.

He is capable of playing in either full-back position, and it is thought that he will start next season as a capable understudy to Kyle Walker-Peters and Romain Perraud.

Furthermore, he is also comfortable when playing higher up the pitch. Livramento is able to operate as a right midfielder, and he can even cover the No. 10 position in Ralph Hasenhuttl's favoured 4-2-2-2 formation.

Given his age and inexperience, it will be tough for Livramento to go straight into the starting line-up and make an instant impact, so he may need to wait patiently and make the most of his opportunities from the bench initially.

However, given how many different positions he can cover, it seems likely that he will be handed his chance in the not-too-distant future. By moving to Southampton, he appears to be backing himself to break into the starting XI quickly. Whether he can do that remains to be seen.

