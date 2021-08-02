Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Transfer silly season has well and truly peaked today with news that Harry Kane hasn't bothered to show up for Tottenham Hotspur training.

The talismanic frontman was due back from his summer holidays today but was conspicuous in his absence as Spurs trained without their leading scorer.

News of Kane's no-show spread like wildfire throughout the media, with many speculating that the England captain is taking a stand as he looks to force a move away from the club.

Having made the Premier League his playground over the last few seasons, the lack of trophies at Spurs seems to have finally taken its toll on Kane as he looks to pastures new.

However, while Kane has made his intentions to leave the club abundantly clear, there are many who feel that failing to show up for training is the wrong way to go about things.

Now, two of the most influential pundits in the English football sphere have waded into the debate over Kane's actions.

Credit: The Football Terrace

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand posted a comedic tweet claiming that this would be a far more controversial story had it been, say, Paul Pogba who failed to show up.

Harry Kane: Latest Transfer Rumours, News, Gossip And More

He then went on to say: "And I’m not saying that @HKane and his tactics to leave are wrong (if we are to believe what’s being said). Harry wants trophies and he ain’t getting any younger"

However, former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher then raised his voice and is of the opinion that Kane is in the wrong for not turning up for training.

"I disagree, it is wrong not to turn up for training," Carragher said in reply.

"We all know he wants to go & can totally understand why. But Harry should not ruin his name or relationship with the supporters who idolise him just to get the move. Spurs will always be HIS club."

While we are still only in the early days of what is this developing story, it could prove to be one of the biggest player vs club arm wrestles we have ever seen.

Where Kane will be plying his trade next season, remains anyone's guess.

