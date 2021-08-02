Bianca Belair & Megan Thee Stallion meet before Lollapalooza

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Bianca Belair was pictured at the Lollapalooza music festival this weekend, stopping to take a picture with rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

This is not the only time that Belair has appeared at a music festival over the last few weeks, with the SmackDown Women's Champion defending her title at the Rolling Loud festival against Carmella on July 23.

The WWE Superstar shared the images on her Twitter and Instagram pages yesterday afternoon, clearly pretty excited that she got the opportunity to meet the world-famous rapper.

As noted, Bianca Belair is still the SmackDown Women's Champion having held the title for just shy of four months after beating Sasha Banks for the belt at WrestleMania 37 in April in night one's main event.

After beating Bayley and Carmella since winning the title, Bianca Belair appears to be set to defend her title against the aforementioned Sasha Banks at SummerSlam in Las Vegas later on this month.

Banks returned to WWE for the first time since WrestleMania on last week's episode of SmackDown, teaming with Belair to take on Zelina Vega and Carmella before turning on the champion.

While unconfirmed, it certainly seems like we'll be seeing Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks II at the SummerSlam event on August 21, in a match that has the potential to steal the show.

Bianca Belair has had a tremendous 2021, starting off the year by winning the women's Royal Rumble match, before going to win the first-ever women's singles match main event in WrestleMania history.

The EST of WWE will be hoping for more good fortunes in the second half of 2021 as WWE continues its pre-COVID touring schedule.

You can watch every single episode of Friday Night SmackDown, the next few of which will feature the next chapter in the Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks story, live in the UK on BT Sport.

