John Cena has been working with the Make-A-Wish foundation for several years, helping to grant over 650 wishes to children who are terminally ill or face life-threatening illnesses.

The multi-time WWE Champion has granted more wishes than any other celebrity linked to the Make-A-Wish foundation, and he is showing no signs of slowing down.

Cena may be busy right now following his WWE return last month, but the Hollywood megastar is still granting wishes for children, including one at last week's taping of Friday Night SmackDown.

John Cena took the time after SmackDown to meet with a young fan, signing some memorabilia for him, before taking some photos with him.

As can be seen from the truly heart-warming tweet below, the fan was understandably quite emotional at getting to meet the former WWE Champion after the show in Minneapolis last week.

John Cena returned to WWE at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view last month, confronting Roman Reigns following his successful Universal Championship defence over Edge.

Cena, who hasn't wrestled a proper televised match for WWE since January 2019, will be challenging 'The Tribal Chief' for the Universal Championship at this month's SummerSlam event.

Cena has been wrestling on live events and in dark matches, more often than not teaming with Dominik and Rey Mysterio to take on Roman Reigns and The Usos in six-man tag team competition.

